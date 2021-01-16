Tucson police say suspicious RV in east-side Tucson is safe

Area of 22nd St. and Kolb Rd. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 15, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST - Updated January 15 at 6:44 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Jan. 15 during afternoon hours, officers with the Tucson Police Department investigated a suspicious RV in Tucson’s east side, near 22nd Street and Kolb Road.

Area residents were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

According to the TPD, a bomb squad unit was sent to investigate the vehicle, but it was reported safe at about 6 p.m.

There were no road closures in effect during the incident, and there was no danger to the public.

