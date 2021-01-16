Suspect taken into custody after barricade incident on Wetmore, Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Jan. 15, officers with the Tucson Police Department were on-scene of a barricade incident on the 800 block of East Wetmore Road.
TPD says the incident initiated after officers conducted a follow-up on a wanted suspect. A SWAT team was also assisting on-scene.
Residents were evacuated from the area as a precaution.
According to TPD, the suspect was taken into custody peacefully sometime before 8:50 p.m.
There were no injuries reported to the suspect, officers or members of the public.
Updates on this story as details become available.
