Suspect taken into custody after barricade incident on Wetmore, Friday
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 15, 2021 at 7:52 PM MST - Updated January 15 at 9:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Jan. 15, officers with the Tucson Police Department were on-scene of a barricade incident on the 800 block of East Wetmore Road.

TPD says the incident initiated after officers conducted a follow-up on a wanted suspect. A SWAT team was also assisting on-scene.

Residents were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

According to TPD, the suspect was taken into custody peacefully sometime before 8:50 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the suspect, officers or members of the public.

Updates on this story as details become available.

