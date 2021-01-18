UPDATE: Tucson police identify man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Jan. 17, just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of N. First Avenue and E. Alturas Street for a serious injury motorcycle collision.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department personnel were on scene rendering aid to an adult male motorcyclist. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Erik Dominic Guzman.
Interviews conducted by detectives and officers determined that Guzman was traveling north on First Avenue in a blue 2017 Yamaha YZFR1. As Guzman continued north, a red 2021 Jeep Gladiator was traveling east on Alturas Street. The Jeep failed to yield at the posted stop sign and struck Guzman.
The driver of the Jeep remained on scene.
A DUI officer determined the driver of the Jeep was impaired at the time of the collision. He has been identified as 48-year-old Daniel Warren Foster.
Failure to yield from a stop sign and impairment are the main contributing factors in this collision.
Foster was arrested and charged with manslaughter and DUI. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail and additional charges may be forthcoming.
