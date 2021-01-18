Pima County Board of Supervisors to host virtual meeting

By Shelby Trahan | January 18, 2021 at 10:06 AM MST - Updated January 20 at 12:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is planning to meet remotely tomorrow to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors will still be taking comments from the public, however, all comments need to be sent electronically to COB_mail@pima.gov. In-person attendance is strictly prohibited.

The meeting can be viewed in several ways:

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

If you have questions, call the Clerk of the Board’s Office at 520-724-8449.

