Pima County Board of Supervisors to host virtual meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is planning to meet remotely tomorrow to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supervisors will still be taking comments from the public, however, all comments need to be sent electronically to COB_mail@pima.gov. In-person attendance is strictly prohibited.
The meeting can be viewed in several ways:
- On the Pima County Website
- On Pima County’s Facebook page
- Via Cox and Comcast Cable Channel 96
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.
If you have questions, call the Clerk of the Board’s Office at 520-724-8449.
