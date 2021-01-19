FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Expect widespread precipitation starting Wednesday night!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Changes are already being felt across the state as we experience a big pattern change in the weather department!
A cut-off low has formed and will sit off the coast of Baja California through the week. This setup will bring tropical moisture into our area resulting in rain chances everyday!
Today is our transition day, with light rain possible through the rest of your Tuesday. Otherwise mild temps with strong winds gusting up to 35 mph.
On Wednesday, we’ll see a 40% chance of showers after lunch. If you don’t see rain, expect temperatures around average in the mid-60s. Wednesday night into Thursday is when things intensify bringing the chance for widespread rain and mountain snow through the day Thursday.
Rain totals look to be between 0.5″-1″ of rain in the valleys, with up to 1.5″ on our mountains. Snow will be confined to peaks higher than 8000′ with a few inches possible.
This initial system moves to the east and clears out by Friday before another upper-level trough digs down and drops our temps into the 50s and brings us more chances for valley rain and mountain snow!
