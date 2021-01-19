FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low spinning west of Baja will push east across Arizona today into tomorrow. Scattered showers will bring moderate to locally heavy rain at times this afternoon through Thursday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.25 to 1.00 inch with 3 to 5 inches of wet snow expected above 8,000 feet. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy. Sprinkles possible. Lows in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy to gusty.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY. 70% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: 10% chance for showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Windy.
SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 30% rain chance, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
