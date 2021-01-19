FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low spinning west of Baja will push east across Arizona today into tomorrow. Scattered showers will bring moderate to locally heavy rain at times this afternoon through Thursday. Valley rain totals will range from 0.25 to 1.00 inch with 3 to 5 inches of wet snow expected above 8,000 feet. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.