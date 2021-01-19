Mayor Romero, City of Tucson to participate in National Moment of Unity and Remembrance

“At a time when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors, it is important that we take a moment both as a nation and as a community to honor those we lost to COVID-19,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “On Tuesday, January 19th, I invite all Tucsonans to join me as we remember the 400,000 Americans, more than 11,000 Arizonans, and 1,400 Pima County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 by ringing a bell or lighting a candle.”