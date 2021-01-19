Mayor Romero, City of Tucson to participate in National Moment of Unity and Remembrance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mayor Romero and the City of Tucson will be participating in a National Moment of Unity and Remembrance organized by the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee to honor the lives of the approximately 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
At 3:30 p.m., bells across the nation will ring for four continuous minutes to honor the victims, including the bell at the top of Tucson Fire Central, which will be rung by Mayor Romero and other special guests.
In Washington D.C., President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be participating in a ceremony featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who have died. In addition, buildings nationwide, including Tucson City Hall, the Pima County Historic Courthouse, and the University of Arizona fountain in front of Old Main, will be lit “amber” - the color of a candle flame - beginning at 5:30 p.m. local time.
“At a time when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors, it is important that we take a moment both as a nation and as a community to honor those we lost to COVID-19,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “On Tuesday, January 19th, I invite all Tucsonans to join me as we remember the 400,000 Americans, more than 11,000 Arizonans, and 1,400 Pima County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 by ringing a bell or lighting a candle.”
