University of Arizona rolls out vaccinations, new testing requirements

This week, the university remains in Phase 1 of its reentry plan with only essential classes such as research labs and performing arts courses held in person. About 3,800 students are enrolled in essential courses. The rest of classes are being offered in an online format. The university started the spring semester on Jan. 13 in Phase 1, just as it did in the fall 2020 semester. Additional in-person instruction may be permitted later in the semester if public health conditions allow, Robbins said.