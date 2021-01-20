Pac-12 Conference releases schedule for 2021 Arizona Gymnastics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference has released the 2021 schedule for Arizona Gymnastics. The University of Arizona kicks off the season in Utah, this Saturday, Jan. 23.
In total, the GymCats will compete eight times this season, with four home meets and four meets on the road; two of those will be televised on Pac-12 television networks.
The Wildcats’ first home game will be Sunday, Jan. 31 when the UCLA Bruins visit Tucson. This game will begin at 1 p.m., local time.
The Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships are schedueled for Saturday, March 20 in Salt Lake City, UT.
The U of A enters the 2021 season ranked No. 24 in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). Take a look below at the U of A’s schedule for 2021.
