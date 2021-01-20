Arizona man accused of impersonating an officer, kidnapping 2 women

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix, Arizona man is now behind bars for allegedly impersonating a police officer and kidnapping two women he followed from a casino.
Police say 38-year-old Castro Gonzales followed two women to their car after they left Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The women were stopped by what they thought was an unmarked police vehicle while another car blocked them in, according to a report by AZ Family. That’s when the two were pulled from their car, restrained with zip ties and put into an SUV.
The two were taken to an ATM where the suspects threatened to kill the women if they didn’t reveal their bank PINs. After the suspects took their phones and purses, the women were let go and they called for help.
Detectives found surveillance video that shows the suspects following the women out of the casino to their car, which led them to Gonzalez, who investigators arrested two days later in Phoenix. Gonzalez tried to avoid arrest by barricading himself in an attic but Phoenix SWAT teams took him into custody.
Though he admits to being at the casino that night, in an interview, Gonzalez told police he went home right after.
Gonzalez was booked into the county jail without bond on multiple felony charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and impersonating an officer.
