Arizona passes 300,000 mark in COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost 320,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona, reflecting strong momentum over the past week in getting more vaccine into the community.
“Vaccine distribution is accelerating in Arizona, especially with the addition of the State Farm Stadium vaccination site. Late last week, we celebrated passing 200,000 doses administered and now we’ve surpassed 300,000,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “Arizona has been working to get these vaccines out of cold storage and into the arms of prioritized individuals.”
To date, Arizona has administered 319,984 to 270,127 individuals, including 44,004 who have received both doses.
About 46,000 doses have been administered through this morning at the state’s first 24/7 vaccination site since it opened on Monday, Jan. 11. The State Farm Stadium vaccination site is operated by ADHS and partners, including the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State University, Walgreens, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation, American Medical Response (AMR), and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Nearly 150,000 appointments available in February for first doses have been booked at the two state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one opening Feb. 1 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. In addition to the appointments made yesterday, ADHS has reserved February appointments for those who receive their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at State Farm Stadium. Those individuals will receive emailed invitations to register for this reserved block of second dose appointments.
Groups prioritized to date include: Frontline healthcare workers, emergency services workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities (in Phase 1A): and protective services workers; K-12, university, and community college educators; childcare workers; and adults 65 and older (prioritized Phase 1B).
As of Tuesday, an estimated 750,000 additional Arizonans 65 and older became eligible to register for a vaccination appointment. Each county’s current vaccine phase is listed on the ADHS website, which is updated daily.
Over the past week, Governor Ducey and ADHS announced more ways that Arizona is dramatically expanding vaccine site capacity:
- ADHS will launch a new additional state vaccine site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, near Tempe, on Feb. 1 to further expand appointment availability. Registration for appointments at this new location began yesterday. All February appointments are now booked.
- The State Farm Stadium site will continue to operate at full capacity through February providing the Pfizer vaccine. Registration opened yesterday for appointments beginning Feb. 1. All February appointments are now booked.
- County health departments across the state are also working to expand appointment availability at their sites.
- Arizona has activated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Retail Pharmacy Program which will add up to 100 pharmacy stores providing vaccine over the next few weeks. When the program is fully activated, more than 800 pharmacies will have the COVID-19 vaccine available in Arizona.
- There are over 200 vaccination sites statewide that have received vaccine, including 45 Community Health Centers.
As Arizona receives more vaccine doses and adds more appointments, those in groups prioritized for vaccination can register for appointments at State Farm Stadium and multiple other vaccination sites at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group, such as someone 75 and older.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.