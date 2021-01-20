AZDHS to accept ‘early applicants’ for marijuana establishments through March 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services will accept applications from ‘Early Applicants’ for Marijuana Establisment Licenses until March 9, 2021.
These licenses will allow marijuana establishments to operate a single retail location at which the licensee may sell marijuana to adults 21 years of age and older after the legal sale of recreational marijuana goes into effect.
An Early Applicant, according to AZDHS, is either of the following:
- An entity seeking to operate a marijuana establishment in a county with fewer than two registered Nonprofit Medical Marijuana Dispensaries. Currently, counties with less than two medical marijuana dispensaries include Apache, Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Santa Cruz and Yuma Counties.
- A Nonprofit Medical Marijuana Dispensary that is registered, and in good standing, with the AZDHS. Good standing means that the Nonprofit Medical Marijuana Dispensary is not the subject of a pending ‘Notice of Intent to Revoke’ issued by the department.
Early applicants will need to submit five required forms to the health department during the process. You can find these by following the link above.
The department will issue 26 Marijuana Establishment Licenses to applicants who qualify under the Social Equity Ownership Program, once it is established. Currently, it does not have a timeline for this rulemaking.
AZDHS will NOT issue more than one Marijuana Establishment License for every 10 registered pharmacies in Arizona.
Early Applicants have until March 9 to sumbit an application and provide all necessary forms to AZDHS.
