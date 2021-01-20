AZDHS says COVID vaccine side effects are more common after second dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, it is more common to have an immune response after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than the first time.
This is because the body is responding to foreign material that it has already seen.
The health department says symptoms are more frequent and severe following the second dose among younger persons, compared to those who are 55 years and older.
Some of these symptoms can include fever, chills, fatigue, headaches, myalgia and athralgia.
AZDHS says about 55-83% of individuals develop at least one systemic symptom following a vaccination. Side effects are mild to moderate in severity, and they usually occur within the first three days after receiving the vaccine. They typically resolve within 1-2 days.
But, if systemic symptoms persist longer than is usual after vaccination, another cause should be looked for.
Additionally, AZDHS says cough, shortness of breath, rhinorrhea, sore throat or loss of taste or smell are NOT consistent with post-vaccination symptoms, and instead may be symptoms of coronavirus strain, or a different infection.
Anyone experiencing these severe symptoms after receving the vaccine should consider medical evaluation.
