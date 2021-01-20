AZGFD now accepting applications for 2021 hunts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.
To apply, visit their website and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points, and payment information, see page 8 of the “2021 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
AZGFD is encouraging all applicants to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points.
In a news release, the organization says they are experiencing a high volume of draw applications and are asking the public for patience as their website may see delays.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.