AZGFD now accepting applications for 2021 hunts

AZGFD now accepting applications for 2021 hunts
Printed 2021 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information booklets soon will be available at all license dealers statewide. (Source: AZGFD)
By Shelby Trahan | January 20, 2021 at 1:59 PM MST - Updated January 20 at 1:59 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.

To apply, visit their website and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points, and payment information, see page 8 of the “2021 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet

The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

AZGFD is encouraging all applicants to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points.

In a news release, the organization says they are experiencing a high volume of draw applications and are asking the public for patience as their website may see delays.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.