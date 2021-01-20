CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance related to allergic reactions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are learning more about how different people react to the shot.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the CDC issued new recommendations about who should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say if a person has a severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, they should not get the second dose.
An allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen©or if they must go to the hospital.
The CDC goes on to say if a person has had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in the COVID-19 vaccine, they should not get either of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines.
Officials say they are also learning that some people have experienced non-severe immediate allergic reactions within four hours after getting vaccinated, such as hives, swelling, and wheezing. Those individuals are also being encouraged to not unless they have been evaluated by an allergist-immunologist and it is determined that the person can safely receive the vaccine.
