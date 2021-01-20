Deadline extended for Tucson Water’s call to artists, cultural contributors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water is launching a new campaign to help foster community engagement and trust around the topic of water. To help kick start the Cultural Strategies for Community Engagement initiative, the department is extending its call to artists and cultural contributors until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
In conjunction with the U.S. Water Alliance, Tucson Water hopes to:
- Create new approaches for creative engagement and problem-solving which can be experienced, documented, and replicated
- Help people understand and connect to water
- Build trust between different sectors and stakeholder groups
- Articulate neighborhood identity and narrative as it relates to Tucson Water and use of water resources past, present, and future
- Participate with Tucson Water staff in the US Water Alliance’s Water, Arts, and Culture Accelerator
Applicants should submit a 500-word biography, project statement and portfolio. The finalist will receive up to $20,000 from the U.S Water Alliance and up to $20,000 from Tucson Water for project materials.
Artists and contributors interested in applying can click here.
