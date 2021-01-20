FIRST ALERT ACTION DAYS: Rain chances increase Wednesday, Thursday

We’ll see a 50% chance of showers on Wednesday that are expected to ramp up around the evening commute. Before the rain starts, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night into Thursday is when things intensify, bringing the chance for widespread precipitation. Rain totals look to be between 0.5″-1″ of rain in the valleys, with up to 1.5″ on our mountains. Snow will be confined to peaks higher than 8,000 feet with a few inches possible.