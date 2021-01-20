FIRST ALERT ACTION DAYS: Rain chances increase Wednesday, Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cut-off low has formed and is sitting off the coast of Baja California right now. The low will move across the state Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 20-21, bringing with it the chance for widespread valley rain and wet mountain snow.
We’ll see a 50% chance of showers on Wednesday that are expected to ramp up around the evening commute. Before the rain starts, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night into Thursday is when things intensify, bringing the chance for widespread precipitation. Rain totals look to be between 0.5″-1″ of rain in the valleys, with up to 1.5″ on our mountains. Snow will be confined to peaks higher than 8,000 feet with a few inches possible.
This initial system moves to the east and clears out by Friday, before another upper level trough digs down and drops our temps into the 50s and brings us more chances for valley rain and mountain snow Sunday into Monday.
This pattern will bring some much needed relief to our drought, which currently has 73% of the state in exceptional drought.
