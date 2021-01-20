FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moves in overnight.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low spinning west of Baja will push east across Arizona through Thursday. Scattered showers will bring moderate to locally heavy rain at times overnight through Thursday morning, chance for scattered showers continues through Thursday afternoon. Valley rain totals will range from 0.25 to 1.00 inch with 3 to 5 inches of wet snow expected above 8,000 feet. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. No severe thunderstorms expected.