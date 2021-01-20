FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moves in overnight.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low spinning west of Baja will push east across Arizona through Thursday. Scattered showers will bring moderate to locally heavy rain at times overnight through Thursday morning, chance for scattered showers continues through Thursday afternoon. Valley rain totals will range from 0.25 to 1.00 inch with 3 to 5 inches of wet snow expected above 8,000 feet. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. No severe thunderstorms expected.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows around 50 degrees.
THURSDAY: 90% chance for rain through midday tapering off to 60%. Highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 30% rain chance. Highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.