Former Rep. Rick Renzi among last-minute pardons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former U.S. Representative from Arizona who was convicted for his part in a land-swap scheme was among the many pardons issued by outgoing President Donald Trump.
In the final hours of his presidency, Trump granted clemency to more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.
Renzi was convicted of extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and racketeering in 2013. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison, two years of supervised release, and paid a $25,000 fine.
He was granted a full pardon by Trump on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The pardon was is supported by Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Tom Cole, former Rep. Tom DeLay, former Rep. Jack Kingston, former Rep. Todd Tiahrt, former Rep. John Doolittle, former Rep. Duncan Hunter Sr., former Rep. Richard Pombo, former Rep. Charles Taylor, and former Rep. Dan Burton, among others.
Renzi served three terms in the House of Representatives.
