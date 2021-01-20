Update: PCSD identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Jan. 20 at about 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place, in Tucson’s north-side, in reference to a report of an adult male attempting to break into vehicles.
Deputies learned the suspect left the area prior to their arrival. However, they were able to obtain a description of his vehicle. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Bradley Alexander Lewis.
Deputies were able to locate a vehicle matching the description just before 7 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop on Paseo De Angel, near Positano Way.
The vehicle fled to a nearby residence on Paseo De Angel, where Lewis rammed into a patrol vehicle.
Deputies attempted to detain Lewis but shots were fired, which resulted in Lewis being struck.
PCSD says immediately following the shooting, deputies provided medical aid. Lewis was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
This investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available.
