Report of harassment by fired Mets GM prompts anger, shock

The story by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes detailed a two-month long pursuit of the woman by Porter via text. After meeting in an elevator at Yankee Stadium in June of 2016, the then-Cubs Director of Professional Scouting began texting the woman, asking her out for drinks and sending her selfies. The texts from Porter became more sexual over the next few days. Porter sent more than 60 unanswered texts, including lewd pictures of a man wearing pants with a bulge in his groin, the report said.