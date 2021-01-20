$1,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in javelina killing on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered in connection with the illegal killing of a javelina in the Tucson area earlier this month.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program said the javelina was found southeast of Escalante Road and Cindy Lane on Jan. 17. It was suspended by its hind legs with a rope tied to a tree.
The javelina, which may have died Jan. 13 or 14 from multiple gunshot wounds, had other injuries.
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “The act of hanging the javelina from the tree was a disgraceful display, and its multiple injuries suggested its death was intentional.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-000162.
