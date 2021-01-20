TMC workers honor COVID-19 patients who have died

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -In conjunction with the national COVID-19 memorial service in Washington, D.C., Tucson Medical Center (TMC) held its own ceremony on Tuesday.
Dozens of health care workers, many still in scrubs, gathered at Life Gain Park in uniform silence. The only sound breaking the calm was a bell that rang to honor each TMC patient who has died from COVID-19.
“For me, it’s a piece of healing,” said Sarah Erb, the nursing manager of the post critical care unit. “We have seen a lot in the last year and have dealt with a lot.”
What TMC staff, like Erb, have witnessed and worked through over the past year is something that will stick with them forever.
“I don’t think there’s words for it really,” said Erb. “We come to work every day and give our 110%.”
“The level of busy [right now] is not even measurable; our step-down and ICU are overrun,” said Cami Dyman, the adult inpatient nursing director. “We just keep going. It’s been taxing on everybody, but it’s been almost a year now so it’s our new routine.”
“The amount of death that we have seen in the last year is nothing I have seen in my entire career, and [nothing] many of my colleagues have ever seen either. To be the one with the patient at that time [of death] is always … ,” Erb choked up.
“Tough,” Dyman finished.
“Yes,” Erb agreed.
Since March, 228 COVID-19 patients entered TMC ... and never returned home.
Mary Klaehn, the manager of spiritual care, initially wanted to ring the bell for each life lost during Tuesday’s ceremony.
“We would have been here for 10 minutes just ringing the bell,” Klaehn said.
So instead, one toll symbolized 20 deaths.
“Listening to how many times the bell rang [it was] pretty staggering,” Dyman said.
TMC also celebrates its COVID-19 success stories. Patients are often cheered on as they are discharged, and a wall of hearts outside of the chapel represents each recovered patient.
“There’s over 1,100 of those [recovered patients] now,” Klaehn said. “We acknowledge the good, but we also acknowledge the loss. Because part of the grieving process is to acknowledge your loss.”
“[To the victims families:] we know that this is awful,” said Erb, “and our hearts are with you.”
“We will do everything to prevent more,” Dyman said.
