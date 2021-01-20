Tucson Roadrunners release pre-season game schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners have released their schedule for four pre-season games before the beginning of the American Hockey League Season.
The first game is set for Sunday, Jan. 24 in Ontario.
The team’s schedule for the regular season will be announced in the coming days, but take a look below at the dates for the pre-season.
2021 ROADRUNNERS PRESEASON GAMES
Sunday, January 24 @ Ontario, 2pm
Monday, January 25 @ Ontario, 2pm
Wednesday, January 27 Vs San Jose, 5pm
Monday, February 1 Vs San Jose, 5pm
Both home games against San Jose will take place in Tucson and will be closed to the public. But they will be broadcast live on the radio on Fox Sports 1450 AM and on the iHeart Radio app.
Before all pre-season matchups, the hockey team will practice most mornings at the Tucson Arena, leading up the regular season, which is set to commence on Friday, Feb. 5th.
All practices will be closed to the public.
