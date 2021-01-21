Arizona Air National Guard troop deploys to third inauguration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As a new administration is sworn in, National Guard troops from around the country are in D.C. protecting the nation’s Capitol and serving in many other regards.
Wednesday, as the 46th President of the United States took his oath, about 25 Arizona National Guard troops were there, including MSgt Jennifer Fostino, Arizona Air National Guard, 161st DFAC.
“This is one of those trips that I mean, there aren’t a lot of people that can say that they’ve been able to serve the President in some form or fashion,” said Fostino.
She has served and deployed to the inaugurations of Presidents Obama and Trump, and now Biden.
“While I’ve been on deployment for various trips, this mission is always special because we’re doing something for our chief of command,” she said.
This year, notably different. Hundreds, if not thousands of National Guard troops are protecting the nation’s Capitol in light of the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol building. The country also in the midst of a pandemic. Fostino’s role is a bit more behind the scenes, serving food, something she also did at the past two inaugurations.
“I think the biggest difference is COVID. Because of that, we’re doing catered meals , (and) we’re not all housed together,” said Fostino.
The pandemic and safety precautions obvious during the inauguration, but for so many behind the scenes, protecting the nation and the new President, the mission has—and always will be—the same.
“You’re always trained to be in the right state of mind for any type of scenario on any type of mission. In that aspect it’s the same,” she said.
In her civilian life, Fostino is a city planner for the City of Peoria.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.