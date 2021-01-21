CDC extends Eviction Moratorium to end of March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a statement released Wednesday, Jan. 20, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have extended the Eviction Moratorium to March 31st.
Below is the statement from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky:
“As a protective public health measure, I will extend the current order temporarily halting residential evictions until at least March 31, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to our nation’s health. It has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities.
Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace. We must act to get cases down and keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings — like shelters — where COVID-19 can take an even stronger foothold.”
