County officials say vaccine distribution is not equitable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Under the current plans, Pima County believes it will administer 1,000,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of June.
The county has six points of distribution, including a mass distribution site at Kino Sports Park. The site has more than enough volunteers, and a community which is signing up for vaccines at a rate not imagined.
One issue- the number of vaccines the county is receiving from the state is woefully short.
“I’m not suggesting that there’s anything nefarious going on,” said Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia. “But the statewide strategy is favoring the largest population center at the expense of every other site.”
Pima County has been allocated 12,000 doses a week in recent weeks, enough to vaccinate 6,000 people who need two doses.
But the six sites in Pima County can vaccinate about 15,000 a day. That’s causing issues.
“If we do not get more vaccine stock from the state and our vaccinators don’t get more vaccine stock, we could run out by next Friday,” he said. “We believe the state has a responsibility to more equitably distribute this very scarce and very valuable resource.”
The state has told Pima County it will get 28,000 doses this week, which is an improvement but still not adequate. And there’s still some question as to whether the state will come through.
When asked, the Pima County Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen said, “supposedly, this week.”
Not having an ample supply means some people in Pima County are signing up on the state site and will travel, or have traveled, to Phoenix to get their vaccine.
“At this point, we can put vaccines in people’s arms, we have created that infrastructure, we have the personnel, we are ready to go,” Dr. Garcia said. “All we need is for the vaccine to be available.”
