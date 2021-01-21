Historic day for women’s equality as Kamala Harris becomes vice president

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday as the first female, first African-American and first Asian-American to be sworn in as the vice president of the United States.
Dr. Stephanie Troutman Robbins, the department head of gender and women’s studies at the University of Arizona, said the 2021 inauguration will stand as a symbol of the progress women have made towards breaking glass ceilings. She believes Harris will represent through leading by example.
“At this point it has just been so long and coming that a symbolic gesture won’t get the job done,” Dr. Troutman Robbins said. “And in that regard, I think Kamala came to do work.”
Work that may inspire young girls and help pave the way for more women to take positions of leadership.
“Her very first sentiments were ‘I might be the first, but I’m not the last’,” she said. “That sets an important tone.”
Dr. Troutman Robbins said women must continue striving to become leaders and overcome barriers to keep the tone and momentum going.
“As with anything else, there has to be a pipeline if we really want to see a sustained change in leadership to bring about change over time. There has to be strategy involved,” she said.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.