Historic inauguration of President Joe Biden brings sigh of relief to Dreamers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today’s historic inauguration of President Joe Biden brings a sigh of relief to the thousands of Dreamers under the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in the United States.
Defending the DACA program is part of President Biden’s day-one promises, which he has vowed to take on.
For one Dreamer, 25-year-old Christopher Farias, watching President Biden take the oath of office is a step towards hope and unity for all.
“We’ve come such a long way. This is the beginning of something great,” said Farias, “I’m very hopeful, very optimistic about our future.”
Farias immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico at age 5, with his mother and brother. His homeland of Mexico is now just a blur of his memories as a child.
“Really, the U.S. is all I know,” he said.
For the last four years under the Trump administration, Farias said he felt overwhelmed, constantly feeling his community was targeted for deportation.
“I felt like I lived in limbo every single day, not knowing when my career was going to end or when my dreams were going to end,” said Farias.
Farias said Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, was a reminder that anything is possible; but that there is still a lot of work to do.
“I think the Biden administration really has to push for a better reform, a better path for citizenship. I really hope he sticks to his word.”
Farias’ renewal status is set to expire in May, and he plans on applying to renew his status under DACA very soon.
