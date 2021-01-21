Judge rules Pima County curfew cannot be enforced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mandatory curfew in Pima County cannot be enforced, after a judge ruled it unlawful.
On Wendesday, Jan. 20, Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson granted businesses a preliminarily injunction to remain open past 10 p.m.
Judge Johnson found that not only did the curfew violate Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order prohibiting county curfews, but it also exceeded Pima County’s power to enforce it.
“Had this curfew continued, the losses of just our business would stack up to a million dollars,” said Grant Krueger, owner of the restaurants that sit on Saint Phillips Plaza. “When you think of every restaurant and bar in Pima County that drives sales during that time period, you’re talking about an awful lot of money.”
Krueger, along other Tucson business owners, sued the county claiming there was no proof that virus transmissions increased after 10 p.m. and that the curfew was eliminating thousands of jobs.
“We lost 50 jobs that we’re immediately able to bring back, including bartenders, waiters, cooks, security,” he said. “We’ve been making a lot of happy calls with happy staff to come back.”
In a statement, the Pima County Board of Supervisors said they’ll be appealing the ruling.
In the meantime, Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia urges all businesses to continue to voluntarily adhere to the curfew and limit gatherings as cases continue to rise.
The statement also mentions, “It is the county’s firm belief that state law empowers the Health Department to take specific actions such as the curfew to mitigate and halt the spread of infectious diseases.”
However, Goldwater Institute Vice President Tim Sandefur, who also took part in the lawsuit, claims the curfew went beyond regulatory measures.
“What the county said was they have the authority to regulate businesses to protect public health, which is true. What the court said was, that does not include the power to impose a county-wide curfew that is not intended to protect public safety from things like riots,” said Sandefur.
Sanderfur said the appeal process could take up to six months. Until then the county can’t enforce curfews.
