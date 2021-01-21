Pima County, Desert Senita roll out priority 1B COVID-19 vaccination in Ajo area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is partnering with Desert Senita Community Health Center to deliver vaccines to eligible individuals from Ajo and the neighboring communities of Lukeville and Why in Arizona.
The community health center received 500 vaccines on Jan. 19 for individuals in the Priority 1B population, which consists of those 75 and older, school personnel and protective services personnel.
Pima County has designated this portion of its allotment of federal Moderna vaccine based on its best estimates of the priority population.
Desert Senita received 100 vaccines at the end of December 2020, and has vaccinated 70 in the Phase 1A1 group. It will now transition to the 1B priority group and is already working with Ajo Unified School District to get its personnel vaccinated.
If you are 75 or older, and are one of Desert Senita’s 426 patients in this age group, the health center will call you to schedule an appointment for your vaccine.
Individuals who are in the priority 1B group but are not patients, look for updates with instructions on the Desert Senita Facebook page and in the Ajo Copper News paper.
