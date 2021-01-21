President Biden takes action to protect transgender Americans from discrimination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With his executive order today, President Joe Biden is directing the federal government to fully implement the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, which ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects people from discrimination at work based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“On his very first day in office, President Biden is stating clearly that there is no place for discrimination in the federal government,” said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. “Bostock v. Clayton County was a major victory for LGBTQ Americans. Today’s executive order moves us another step toward a day when transgender people can openly live as who they are without being targeted for discrimination.”
In the cases of R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Altitude Express Inc. v. Zarda and Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, the Supreme Court confirmed that a federal sex discrimination law prohibits employers from making decisions based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Court’s decisions mark a huge stride in the fight to end discrimination against LGBTQ people. This victory has been shaped by decades-long work from many LGBTQ people and others fighting against discrimination at work, at school and in public places.
“The legacy of Aimee Stephens, Don Zarda and Gerald Bostock grows larger today. They stood up against discrimination, and with its actions today the Biden administration is recognizing the righteousness of their cause and their bravery in the face of injustice,” Keisling said.
In addition to the executive order expanding on Bostock, President Biden also announced executive action to advance racial equity, to protect DREAMers and to protect workers.
“President Biden is moving quickly to address significant issues in our country,” Keisling said. “His actions today will help to improve the lives of millions of people.”
