UPDATE: Two displaced after structure fire near Grant and Swan
TFD responded to a structure fire near Grant and Swan Roads, Wednesday. (Source: TFD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM MST - Updated January 20 at 6:20 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Personnel with the Tucson Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Grant and Swan Roads, Wednesday.

After a primary and secondary search of a residence in the 4500 block of of E. San Carlos Place S., crews cleared the area as safe. The fire was under control just before 5:10 p.m.

TFD says no firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident but two adults will be displaced, and possibly a third.

The Red Cross will be assisting those victims.

