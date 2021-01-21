UPDATE: Two displaced after structure fire near Grant and Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Personnel with the Tucson Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Grant and Swan Roads, Wednesday.
After a primary and secondary search of a residence in the 4500 block of of E. San Carlos Place S., crews cleared the area as safe. The fire was under control just before 5:10 p.m.
TFD says no firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident but two adults will be displaced, and possibly a third.
The Red Cross will be assisting those victims.
