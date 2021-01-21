Town of Marana launches small business assistance program

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Town Council has approved a COVID-19 relief program to assist qualifying small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The town has set aside $100,000 for the ‘Marana Matters’ program, which will allow for a maximum award of $2000 per eligible small business for reimburesment of past and ongoing expenses related to the mitigation of the virus.
The program is specifically inteded for businesses that have implemented strategies against COVID-19 from the CDC and AZDHS. Applications for this program open on Feb. 1st and will close on June 21st, or until funds are exhausted.
For information on which documents small business owners will need to apply, follow the link above. The page also provides information on exclusions, business elegibility requirements and eligible expenses for small businesses that qualify.
Eligible expenditures for reimbursement must have taken place during from March of 2020 through June 21, 2021. The program will operate on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, or to speak with a Marana Town staff member about the program, call (520) 382-1900.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.