Arizona hospital forced to throw out dozens of COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northern Cochise Community Hospital had to toss 70 doses of the Moderna vaccine due to a processing failure, according to a report by AZ Family.
A spokesperson for the hospital told AZ Family it had to toss out the doses in late December as it began vaccinating its health care workers. That’s when the hospital experienced “a process failure that resulted in the loss of some vaccine,” according to AZ Family.
La Paz Regional Hospital reported four wasted doses while Northern Arizona Healthcare reported one in early January 2021.
But, of hundreds of thousands of doses administered in the state, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association told AZ Family, the state has a very low wastage record.
