One Tucson dispensary begins recreational marijuana sales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four dispensaries in the Tucson area were approved to sell recreational marijuana on Friday, Jan. 22.
But that doesn’t mean you can buy it right away.
KOLD News 13 reached out to all four and only one confirmed they are selling recreational marijuana today and that is Harvest House of Cannabis, 2734 E. Grant.
The other three Tucson locations are:
- Desert Bloom Re-Leaf Center, 8060 East 22nd Street, Suite 108. Spokesman Aari Ruben said they expect to begin selling recreational marijuana in the coming days. Ruben said “(there are) some final details to be worked out, but we are every close and excited to start serving adults in Arizona.”
- Bloom Dispensary Tucson, 4695 North Oracle Road, Suite 117. A store spokesperson declined to comment or give a date when they will start selling recreational marijuana.
- NatureMed Inc., 5390 West Ina Road. A spokesperson said that while they were approved Friday, they will have to wait on licensing. They expect to start selling Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Arizona Department of Health Services approved a total of 86 applications Friday. The application period began Jan. 20, and officials say six applications are still under review.
“It’s an exciting step for those that want to participate in that program,” said Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.
Under the terms of Proposition 207, people 21 and older can legally possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish and can grow their own plants. Possession of between 1 ounce and 2.5 ounces (70 grams) is a petty offense carrying a maximum $300 fine.
Approval of the marijuana measure came four years after Arizona voters narrowly defeated a recreational pot legalization proposal. Medical marijuana has been legal in Arizona since 2010.
The vast majority of the licenses were issued in Maricopa County. Other counties with dispensaries now permitted to sell marijuana are Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
Below is a list of the other licenses approved by the AZDHS. The name on the license does not always match the name of the dispensary. For example, Patient Care Center 301, Inc., is the operator of the Tucson dispensary Harvest House of Cannabis
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Bisbee
- Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC - Flagstaff
- Arizona Natures Wellness - Sedona
- Desert Medical Campus - Payson
- High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale
- Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek
- Azgm 3, Inc - Chandler
- Border Health, Inc - Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
- Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler
- Arizona Cannabis Society Inc. - El Mirage
- Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage
- Absolute Health Care Inc - Gilbert
- Ocotillo Vista, Inc. - Glendale
- Pahana, Inc. - Glendale
- Pp Wellness Center - Glendale
- Whoa Qc Inc - Glendale
- G.T.L. Llc - Guadalupe
- Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe
- 4245 Investments Llc - Mesa
- Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc - Mesa
- Buds & Roses, Inc - Mesa
- Jamestown Center - Mesa
- Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa
- The Healing Center Farmacy Llc - Mesa
- Valley Healing Group Inc - Mesa
- Vending Logistics Llc - Mesa
- Pinal County Wellness Center - Peoria
- Ad, Llc - Phoenix
- Az Compassionate Care Inc - Phoenix
- Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc - Phoenix
- Devine Desert Healing Inc - Phoenix
- Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Greens Goddess Products, Inc - Phoenix
- Healing Healthcare 3 Inc - Phoenix
- Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix
- Kwerles Inc - Phoenix
- Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix
- Natural Herbal Remedies Inc - Phoenix
- Natural Relief Clinic Inc - Phoenix
- Nature’s Healing Center Inc - Phoenix
- Nature’s Healing Center Inc - Phoenix
- Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix
- Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix
- Rjk Ventures, Inc. - Phoenix
- The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix
- Zonacare - Phoenix
- The Kind Relief Inc - Queen Creek
- Byers Dispensary - Scottsdale
- Csi Solutions Llc - Scottsdale
- Eba Holdings Inc. - Scottsdale
- All Greens Inc - Sun City
- East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City
- Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe
- Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc - Tempe
- Svaccha, Llc - Tempe
- Kannaboost Technology Inc - Tempe
- K Group Partners Llc - Youngtown
- Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown
- Verde Dispensary Inc - Kingman
- Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City
- Fwa Inc - Lake Havasu City
- Nature’s Wonder IncP - Apache Junction
- Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction
- Medical Pain Relief Inc - Casa Grande
- Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood
- 203 Organix, Llc - Prescott
- Jamestown Center - Yuma
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.