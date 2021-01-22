Computer glitch causes problem with COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A computer glitch at Tucson Medical Center prevented people from being able to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, an official with the Pima County Health Department said.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Health Department’s chief medical director, said TMC told him the links sent to people on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, must not have worked because there was an insufficient number of appointments.
As TMC worked to fix the glitch, health leaders decided to call law enforcement personnel on a curated list to come to the Tucson Convention Center to receive the vaccine, so the doses would not go to waste.
Garcia said TMC fixed the glitch Friday, Jan. 22, and people were able to make appointments at the Tucson Convention Center.
“Nobody lost their place in line and I think those folks are being well served,” Garcia said. “We have sufficient vaccine to meet the needs of people at that site. I am not worried. I do agree the line is a little bit long and may represent an inconvenience.”
