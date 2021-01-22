FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day and a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A pair of storms will move in this weekend through early next week. These storms will bring colder air, a chance for valley rain and more mountain snow Sunday through Tuesday. Wind will also be breezy to gusty during this time. A Winter Weather Advisory is active Sunday for all the mountains of southern Arizona above 6,000 feet. This is where 3 to 7 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make for difficult driving conditions.