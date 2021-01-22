FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day and a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday.

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST 10:00 PM January 22, 2021
By Erin Christiansen | January 22, 2021 at 3:00 AM MST - Updated January 22 at 11:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A pair of storms will move in this weekend through early next week. These storms will bring colder air, a chance for valley rain and more mountain snow Sunday through Tuesday. Wind will also be breezy to gusty during this time. A Winter Weather Advisory is active Sunday for all the mountains of southern Arizona above 6,000 feet. This is where 3 to 7 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make for difficult driving conditions.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.

MONDAY: 70% rain chance. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.