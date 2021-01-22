Pima County to receive additional vaccine, but not enough to meet demand

“What would make sense in Pima County is for us to have a reliable number of vaccines allocated that is proportional to our population, as compared to the rest of the state. I need to be getting here in Pima County about 100,000 vaccines a week. I am thankful to my state partners giving up 29,000, which is twice as many as they gave us the week before, but that is still woefully insufficient for the need that we have,” said Dr. Garcia, Pima County’s Health Director and Chief Medical Officer.