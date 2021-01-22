Roadwork to cause delays on Interstate 19 near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 19 between State Route 189 and Grand Avenue near Nogales will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24; Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Crews will be working on the State Route 189 improvement project between the international border and Grand Avenue in Nogales, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers who need to travel north toward Tucson can use the I-19 Frontage Road or Grand Avenue.
To learn more about the overnight closure and the project, click here.
