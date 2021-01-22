UPDATE: Police Identify woman killed in pedestrian collision south of downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Jan. 21 just after 7:40 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of W. 22nd Street for the report of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female pedestrian in the roadway. Tucson Fire Department Medics responded, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Shayla Denise Johnson.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Johnson was attempting to cross 22nd Street in an unknown direction while a white 2013 Chevrolet Express Van was traveling westbound on the median lane.
The van struck the pedestrian and immediately stopped after the collision. A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the van was not impaired at the time.
According to detectives, Johnson was not in a crosswalk and was wearing non-reflective dark clothing at the time.
The investigation is ongoing, and any citations or charges are pending until its completion. Detectives believe that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor.
