Tucson Roadrunners name Steve Potvin head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners have named Steve Potvin head coach.
Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced the hiring Friday, Jan. 22.
Armstrong also said John Slaney will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the Roadrunners. Former Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady joined the Coyotes coaching staff on Jan. 14.
Potvin has served as an assistant coach for the Roadrunners since 2017. Over the past three seasons, he helped former head coaches Jay Varady and Mike Van Ryn guide the club to two division championships and an 112-65-16 overall record.
“We are very pleased to select Steve as the new head coach of the Roadrunners,” Armstrong said. “Steve is a very good coach who has done an excellent job working with our prospects in Tucson the past three years. We are confident that he is the right coach to continue the development of our players and help build a winning culture in Tucson.”
“It’s an honor to be named head coach of the Roadrunners,” Potvin said. “We have a great group of players in Tucson and I’m looking forward to developing our prospects while building upon the winning foundation that we’ve established.”
Potvin served one season as the Coyotes skills coach in 2016-17, when he focused on player assessment and individual skill improvement with players at both the NHL and AHL levels.
The Montreal, QC native joined the Coyotes after a 16-year professional career that included 478 professional AHL and top European league games. The former forward registered 31-44-75 in 158 career AHL contests. Potvin also collected 133 goals and 184 assists in 350 games over 10 seasons in Europe.
