48 years after Roe v. Wade, Arizona legislation seeks to overturn pro-choice abortion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday, Jan. 22, marked the 48-year anniversary since the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting women’s liberties when it comes to abortions.
Members of the Arizona House of Representatives continue to seek enforcement of “homicide by abortion” in the state, regardless of any contrary federal law or regulation.
Back in 1973, three judges in Texas ruled in favor of ‘Jane Roe’ who was pregnant with her third child and wanted an abortion. They ruled that Texas’ abortion laws were unconstitutional.
This decision was then appealed by Texas and taken to the Supreme Court, which ruled in a 7-2 vote that pregnant women had a the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.
Now, conservative representatives in Arizona seek to overturn this decision, almost 50 years after the ruling. But Planned Parenthood advocates say they’re ready to take on the fight.
“PPAA knows it is no coincidence that on the 48th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade and two days after the inauguration of pro-reproductive rights administration, that far-right conservatives of the Arizona Legislature are seeking to violate our constitution and further stigmatize people who have abortions,” said the PPAA in a Twitter statement. “PPAA knew this fight was coming and we are ready to halt all attempts to restrict abortion in Arizona.”
According to introduced bill, the legislature intends to provide unborn children equal protection under Arizona laws, and establish that unborn fetuses at any stage of development should be protected against abortion.
If the bill were to pass, it could criminalize individuals or institutions involved any way in the abortion process. And charges could range anywhere from Manslaughter to First or Second Degree Murder.
