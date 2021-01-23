UPDATE: AZDPS cancels Missing Endangered Advisory for missing teen girl from Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Arizona Department of Public Safety canceled the Missing Endangered Advisory for a missing teen girl from Mexico, who never returned to her home in Nuevo Leon, MX. after the 2020 winter holiday season.
No other information is available.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to Amber Alert Mexico for information on where she was found or if she has been reunited with her father in Mexico, but we have not heard back.
Friday, Jan. 22
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is requesting public assistance in the search of a missing 13-year-old teenage girl from Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Authorities believe she could be in Arizona or California.
DPS received a request for help from ‘Amber Alert Mexico’, who says Valeria Luna Millanes was taken by her mother in June 2020 with permission from the father.
Valeria and her sister, who is now of legal age, were supposed to return back to Nuevo Leon in December 2020, but that did not happen.
CBP told U.S. authorities that the girl’s mother, identified as Rosario Millanes Espinoza, had a red car from Interpol, and that she entered Los Angeles County back in June. Valeria also has a record of having arrived in L.A.
Sources say Rosario left Mexico after committing fraud, and that there is fear for the girl because the mother was in the company of an accomplice of Argentinian decent, who could have deprived the mother of her life.
Valeria is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Arizona DPS at (602) 223-2212, or you can contact the office at doffice@azdps.gov.
