Arizona, Colorado women’s basketball game postponed indefinitely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arizona program, the Wildcats women’s basketball team’s game vs. Colorado scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24 has been postponed indefinitely.
According to Arizona Athletics, the news of the cancellation is very disappointing to student-athletes, coaches and fans. However, health and safety must remain a top priority.
Arizona’s next scheduled game is set for Friday, Jan. 29 at USC.
