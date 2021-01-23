AZDHS: Arizona passes 400K administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just three days ago, the state of Arizona surpassed the administration of 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Now that number has increased by more than 33%, and the number of adminsistered doses as of Jan. 23 is over 400,000.
The exact number to date (Saturday) is 412,320. This includes almost 62,000 that have been adminsitered to individuals as second doses.
“We are getting more and more doses into the arms of Arizonans,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “The success of our State Farm Stadium vaccination site has made it clear that Arizona can efficiently and effectively administer vaccine to large numbers. Now the federal government has to step up its game and provide additional vaccine to support Arizona’s proven momentum.”
And Arizona has activated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Retail Pharmacy Program, which will add up to 100 pharmacy stores providing the vaccine over the next few weeks.
When the program is fully activated, more than 800 pharmacies will have COVID-19 vaccine availability in Arizona. Locations can be found by visiting azdhs.gov/findvaccine.
