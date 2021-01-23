Fatal Mohave County tour bus crash under investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead and several others were hurt in a roll-over crash involving a tour bus driving through Mohave County.
The crash happened Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, just after noon at the milepost five near Diamond Bar Road in Mohave County, in the far northwest region of the state. The bus, managed by a Las Vegas company, was on its way to the Grand Canyon when it rolled over on its side with 48 people on board, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
One person died at the scene, two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, seven were taken to the hospital with less-severe injuries and three passengers were treated for minor injuries, the release stated.
Mohave County officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
