FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day(s) and a Winter Storm Watch.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A pair of storms will move beginning tonight through early next week. These storms will bring colder air, a chance for valley rain and more mountain snow. Wind will also be breezy to gusty during this time. A Winter Weather Advisory is active Sunday for all the mountains of southern Arizona above 6,000 feet. This is where 3 to 7 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make for difficult driving conditions. A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations. Total snow accumulations of 3-8′' for elevations between 4000-7000 feet, with 8-16 inches above 7000 feet.