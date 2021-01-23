FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day(s) and a Winter Storm Watch.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A pair of storms will move beginning tonight through early next week. These storms will bring colder air, a chance for valley rain and more mountain snow. Wind will also be breezy to gusty during this time. A Winter Weather Advisory is active Sunday for all the mountains of southern Arizona above 6,000 feet. This is where 3 to 7 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make for difficult driving conditions. A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations. Total snow accumulations of 3-8′' for elevations between 4000-7000 feet, with 8-16 inches above 7000 feet.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with lows in the low-40s.
SUNDAY: 70% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 70% rain chance. Highs in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s. 20% chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-60s. 20% chance for showers.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.