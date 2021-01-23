Flowing Wells extends remote learning through Feb. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a letter sent out to families on Friday, Jan. 22, the Flowing Wells Unified Schools District announced its schools will remain in the remote learning model until at least Friday, Feb. 12.
The district says during this time, schools will continue offering on-site services for students that need a safe place to access the classroom online. It will also continue its meal program for students on the same calander schedule.
“We are optimistic that with the vaccine distribution program beginning, and so many people sacrificing time with family and friends, that the critical numbers of COVID-19 community spread will decrease in the coming weeks. Every staff members misses students immensly, yet we want to make the best decisions to create a safer environment for everyone.”
