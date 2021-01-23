Mexican President ‘celebrates’ border wall construction rollback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday, Jan. 22 that he celebrated a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to reverse several hardline immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump, including halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The two leaders discussed migration, the COVID-19 pandemic and bilateral cooperation on Friday during their first phone call since Biden assumed presidency this week.
Shortly after being sworn in, Biden revoked Trump’s emergency declaration that helped fund the construction of a border wall among a raft of orders addressing immigration.
In Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua the border wall appeared deserted on Friday, with machinery and material lying about.
Chihuahua state coordinator of attention to migrants, Enrique Valenzuela, said the U.S. president’s decision would send an “important message”, but added that Trump’s wall had not discouraged the flow of migrants and asylum seekers coming into the city.
Mexico has a major role to play in Biden’s plans for immigration reform. Earlier this month, Mexico helped coordinate efforts in Central America to contain a large caravan of migrants heading for the United States.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.